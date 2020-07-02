Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pay special attention to Meerut division: UP CM to officials

These districts are also part of the National Capital Region, where a spurt in coronavirus cases has been seen. The chief minister has told officials that all departments should work with “full sincerity” in the districts falling under the NCR region, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said, adding that he directed that a “special attention” be paid to the Meerut divison.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:33 IST
Pay special attention to Meerut division: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to pay a special attention to the Meerut divison to tackle coronavirus, an official said. Six districts of the division are Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Baghpat. On Wednesday, the CM had said a special campaign for coronavirus screening will be started in the six districts from Thursday. These districts are also part of the National Capital Region, where a spurt in coronavirus cases has been seen.

The chief minister has told officials that all departments should work with “full sincerity” in the districts falling under the NCR region, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said, adding that he directed that a “special attention” be paid to the Meerut divison. As per his directives, 2,375 surveillance teams in rural and 1,516 in the urban areas have been set up by the Health Department in the division, Awasthi said. The Health Department has provided 50,000 additional antigen testing kits for the Meerut division, he said. The chief minister has directed that every household should be reached in the division for which 7,500 teams have been set up, Awasthi said.

Awasthi said a continuous door-to-door surveillance has put an effective control on the virus spread and now the the challenge is only in the NCR region and the Meerut division and a review is being done at the state-level. Awasthi said the CM asked to set up quarantine centres in every district as virus cases are likely to emerge during the surveillance..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

VVDN plans to hire 1 lakh people in next 3 years, 10K in a year

Electronics company VVDN plans to hire 1 lakh people over the next three years and 10,000 people in a year, a top company official said on Thursday at the launch of its new facility. The new facility, VVDN Global Innovation Park, spread ove...

Anil Baijal reviews progress of technological projects of Delhi Police

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress regarding technological projects of Delhi Police for people-friendly and efficient policing. The video conference was attended by Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Princip...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, further evidence that the COVID-19 recession was probably over, though a surge in cases of the coronavirus threatens the fledgling recov...

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong activists discuss 'parliament-in-exile' after China crackdown

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are discussing a plan to create an unofficial parliament-in-exile to keep the flame of democracy alive and send a message to China that freedom cannot be crushed, campaigner Simon Cheng told Reuters. Hong K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020