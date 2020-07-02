Pay special attention to Meerut division: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to pay a special attention to the Meerut divison to tackle coronavirus, an official said. Six districts of the division are Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Baghpat. On Wednesday, the CM had said a special campaign for coronavirus screening will be started in the six districts from Thursday. These districts are also part of the National Capital Region, where a spurt in coronavirus cases has been seen.

The chief minister has told officials that all departments should work with “full sincerity” in the districts falling under the NCR region, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said, adding that he directed that a “special attention” be paid to the Meerut divison. As per his directives, 2,375 surveillance teams in rural and 1,516 in the urban areas have been set up by the Health Department in the division, Awasthi said. The Health Department has provided 50,000 additional antigen testing kits for the Meerut division, he said. The chief minister has directed that every household should be reached in the division for which 7,500 teams have been set up, Awasthi said.

Awasthi said a continuous door-to-door surveillance has put an effective control on the virus spread and now the the challenge is only in the NCR region and the Meerut division and a review is being done at the state-level. Awasthi said the CM asked to set up quarantine centres in every district as virus cases are likely to emerge during the surveillance..