Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar in Raj; tremors felt in north India, Delhi-NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:35 IST
A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7 p.m. at a depth of 35 kilometres

The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi-NCR, triggering panic among people. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

