Woman steals Rs 57 L from friend’s house in two bids, held along with 2 bros: Cops

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a total of Rs 57 in two installments from the house of her friend’s mother in Hauz Qazi area of Central Delhi, police said on Saturday. The case was registered in Hauz Qazi police station on June 29 on the complaint of a 65-year-old woman Pushpa, a resident of Sitaram Bazar in Central Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 16:31 IST
A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a total of Rs 57 in two installments from the house of her friend’s mother in Hauz Qazi area of Central Delhi, police said on Saturday. The police also arrested her two brothers with whom she had shared the booty, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Pratap Nagar resident Pooja and her brothers Varun (29) and Amit Dabar (40), who reside in Sitaram Bazar, they said. The case was registered in Hauz Qazi police station on June 29 on the complaint of a 65-year-old woman Pushpa, a resident of Sitaram Bazar in Central Delhi. In her complaint, she told police that she and her relatives had sold a plot of land with joint ownership for Rs 1.5 crore in 2015.

She said out of the sale proceed, she had got Rs 80 lakh as her share, which she had kept in a container in her house, said police. In her complaint, the victim added that she did not exactly know how her money was stolen, but she suspected her daughter’s friend Pooja’s involvement in it.

On Pushpa’s suspicion, Pooja was quizzed and she confessed to police her role in the theft. Pooja admitted that as a friend of Pushpa’s daughter, she often visited their residence and even did some household work to assist them. She said she spotted the money in a container a few years ago and in 2017, stole Rs 27 lakh out of it and gave Rs 22 lakh to her brothers to buy a house, a police officer said.

Later, on June 8, she again went to Pushpa’s house and stole another sum of around Rs 30 lakh, the police said. Police later recovered Rs 29.43 lakh from the trio and seized a flat worth Rs 22 lakh and jewelries worth Rs 3 lakhs, bought from the stolen money, from their possession, they added.

