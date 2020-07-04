Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navy to seek ban on unauthorised sale of armed forces uniform

"Indian Navy is taking up a similar case with Kerala State government for ban of unauthorised sale of Armed forces uniform in Kerala," the statement said. The Navy statement came days after a 23-year-old man was arrested by the police here for allegedly posing as an officer (Lieutenant) in Indian Navy.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:23 IST
Navy to seek ban on unauthorised sale of armed forces uniform
"Indian Navy is taking up a similar case with Kerala State government for the ban of unauthorised sale of Armed forces uniform in Kerala," the statement said. Image Credit: ANI

Taking serious note of incidents of men using naval uniforms or badges for allegedly posing as Navy officers in Kerala, the Indian Navy on Saturday said it will approach the state government seeking a ban on unauthorised sale of Armed forces uniforms in the state. Impersonation of service personnel by others is a cognizable offence and those indulging in such activities would be subject to stringent measures in order to avoid anti-national elements from utilizing this method for ulterior motives, which pose a potentially grave threat to national security, the navy said in a statement.

The Navy noted that District administrations of Kutch (Gujarat) and Srinagar, and Punjab government had issued orders for a ban on unauthorized sale of Armed forces uniform under section 144 of the CrPC. "Indian Navy is taking up a similar case with Kerala State government for the ban of unauthorised sale of Armed forces uniform in Kerala," the statement said.

The Navy statement came days after a 23-year-old man was arrested by the police here for allegedly posing as an officer (Lieutenant) in Indian Navy. Raja Nath, hailing from Nadia, West Bengal was arrested on July 1, based on a tip-off from the Navy that the man was travelling to various places in Naval uniform.

He also allegedly uploaded videos in TikTok posing as a Naval Officer. Nath, who arrived here in October last year, was residing in an apartment at Thevara, here.

He had got uniforms stitched from shops at Kochi. Police said a case was registered against him under Section 140 of the IPC for impersonating as an officer in Indian Navy and has also recovered naval uniforms and badges from his residence.

He was later released on bail. A similar incident was reported earlier also at Thevara Police Station against a man identified as Nibit Daniel for impersonating as an Indian Navy commander.

He had also got uniforms stitched locally.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...

West Bengal's unemployment rate of 6.5 pc in June 'far better' than national average: Mamata

West Bengals unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent in June was far better than the national average, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday, citing a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy CMIE. According to the report, Wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020