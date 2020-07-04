Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus
Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted. His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment, he assured. The BJP leader has been frequetly visiting coronavirus hotspots and hospitals in the city.PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:53 IST
