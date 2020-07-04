Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK's Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said He said that mortar shelling and small arm firing from across the border started around 7.45 pm in Degwar sector and the Indian Army gave a befitting response.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-07-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:59 IST
The ceasefire between India and Pakistan came into force in November 2003, but Pakistan has been frequently violating it. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Saturday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said

He said that mortar shelling and small arm firing from across the border started around 7.45 pm in Degwar sector and the Indian Army gave a befitting response. The cross-border firing was going on when reports were last received, the spokesman said

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side. The ceasefire between India and Pakistan came into force in November 2003, but Pakistan has been frequently violating it. According to security agencies, Pakistan uses the firing to provide cover to terrorists infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir.

