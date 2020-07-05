Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 10:03 IST
Delhi LG inaugurates world's 'largest' COVID care centre

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, the "largest" of its kind in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here on Sunday. The centre has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

It will also serve as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation. The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.  Authorities say it is the largest of its kind in the world.

While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre.  Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre..

