Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bike-borne men fire at two transgender women in Delhi

An alert Delhi Police constable came to the rescue of two transgender women after bike-borne assailants opened fire at them, an official said on Sunday. They were offered Rs 5 lakh to kill the transgender women and had received advance payment of Rs 20,000 for the job, he said. The official added that Shalu was arrested last year for allegedly killing Pinky’s friend, Ganesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:30 IST
Bike-borne men fire at two transgender women in Delhi

An alert Delhi Police constable came to the rescue of two transgender women after bike-borne assailants opened fire at them, an official said on Sunday. The two accused, Mukesh (24) and Kapil (21), both residents of Madangir in south Delhi were arrested from Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday, police said. According to the police, the accused were hired to kill the transgender women and were offered Rs 5 lakh for the job. They said another transgender woman had given the contract to take revenge for the murder of her friend last year. The incident took place on Saturday when constable Kamal Prakash was conducting an enquiry into the murder case. He noticed two men opening fire at the transgenders near Bhatia Kalan village on Chhatarpur Road here.

The policeman immediately rushed to control the situation. The accused also targeted the policeman, but he pushed the bike of the accused following which they fell on the road. The assailants then jumped into an auto and fled from the spot, police said. The constable immediately alerted his team and they chased the assailants following which the two were arrested. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a countrymade pistol and another pistol with live cartridges were seized from their possession. A motorcycle used in the commission of crime has been seized, while one used cartridge and a fired bullet was recovered from the spot, he said. During interrogation, the accused said that they were hired by Pinky to eliminate the victims--Shalu and Aaliya. They were offered Rs 5 lakh to kill the transgender women and had received advance payment of Rs 20,000 for the job, he said.

The official added that Shalu was arrested last year for allegedly killing Pinky’s friend, Ganesh. Shalu was released from jail on April 30 on interim bail for 30 days. The bail got extended for 45 more days owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown. On April 20 last year, Ganesh was killed near the Maulana Azad Medical College, while Pinky and her driver Deepak sustained bullet injuries in the incident, the DCP added. PTI AMP SRY.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ASHAs pillars of COVID-19 response in R'than, reached out to 39 cr people: Health ministry

Accredited Social Health Activists have emerged as integral pillars of Rajasthans COVID-19 response and reached out to nearly 39 crore people in eight crore households, in collaboration with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, for active surveillance...

New Delhi, Kabul inks 5 MoUs for development of educational infrastructure in Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan on Sunday signed five memoranda of understanding MoUs for the development of educational infrastructure in four Afghan provinces namely Nooristan, Farah, Badakhshan and Kapisa. The Five MoUs which were signed today, we...

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded, a sheriffs official said. Two Greenville County sheriffs deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out ...

SAIL Chairman joins office after testing negative for COVID-19

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary has resumed office after tested negative for covid-19 virus, an official said. Chaudhary had gone into a three-week institutional quarantine after he tested positive for coronavirus.Our chairman has tested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020