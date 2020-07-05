Fadnavis expresses worry over COVID-19 case surge in KDMC area

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali belt in Thane district, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region which has seen spurt in new infections. After reviewing healthcare facilities in the area, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly asked the state government to provide additional health workers in the area if needed.

"The number of patients in Kalyan-Dombivali (municipal limits) is increasing significantly. Testing of patients will have to be increased soon," the former chief minister told reporters. Expressing the need to ramp up the number of ICU beds, ventilators and other necessary medical equipment, Fadnavis said the existing health infrastructure is crumbling in the area.

"The situation is worsening here. It might go out of hand if the state government doesn't step up its efforts," Fadnavis said. The number of COVID-19 cases in Kalyan Dombivali belt stood at 9,804 as of July 4, as per the the state government.

