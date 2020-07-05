Rainfall very likely over parts of central, northwest India during next 4-5 days: IMD

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over parts of central and northwest India during next four to five days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. "Monsoon trough is south of its normal position. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over parts of central and northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also likely over the region during same period," stated IMD.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during next two to three days. IMD further said that widespread rainfall activity is likely over Gujarat State during the next three days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat region during the next 2- 3 days," it added.

IMD also predicted, "isolated heavy to very falls with extremely heavy falls very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next two days and isolated heavy to very heavy falls thereafter." (ANI)