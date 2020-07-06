Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur encounter exposes UP government: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed has exposed the encounter specialist Uttar Pradesh government and raised questions over claims of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about ending goondaism in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 10:49 IST
Kanpur encounter exposes UP government: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed has exposed the encounter specialist Uttar Pradesh government and raised questions over claims of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about ending goondaism in the state. Noting Uttar Pradesh is often called as 'Uttam Pradesh', an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the 'Uttam Pradesh' now stands soaked in the blood of policemen, which is a shock for the country.

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were gunned down last week at a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey. An accomplice of prime accused Dubey has been arrested, while the gangster is still at large.

The Shiv Sena said there are reports of Dubey fleeing to Nepal after the incident. India is not enjoying good relations with Nepal at present, the Marathi publication said, hoping Dubey does not turn out to be Dawood in Nepal for India.

It was apparently referring to reports of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim residing in Pakistan after fleeing India. "The Kanpur police killings has exposed the encounter specialist government in Uttar Pradesh," the Shiv Sena said.

The Kanpur episode revives the memories of killings of policemen by a gang in Uttar Pradeshs Nathuapur four decades ago, it said, wondering what has changed in Adityanaths regime if security personnel are getting killed even after 40 years (of that incident). "Uttar Pradesh has faced ignominy for decades due to the gangs of goons there and their crimes. Claims have been made several times that goondaism has ended during the regime of present Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. But the Kanpur police killings have raised a big question mark on these claims, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

During the three-year tenure of the Adityanath government in the state, more than 113 goons have been encountered, it said, asking how come Dubeys name was left out of it. The Sena said there are more than 60 offences against the gangster, including that of murder and robbery, and wondered how come he got saved for want of evidence.

What explanation the Yogi government has if someone alleges that the list of goons to be encountered is prepared as per the convenience of the Uttar Pradesh police and government? the Marathi daily asked. After the Kanpur encounter, the Uttar Pradesh administration razed Dubey's residence, contending it was illegal.

Referring to it, the Sena asked, But what about the homes of the martyred policemen? Will the parents (of slain cops) get their sons back and children their fathers back? It was unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh administration got the "secret knowledge" of Dubeys residence being illegal only after the killings of the eight policemen, it said. The Shiv Sena, without specifying details, said goondaism in Uttar Pradesh has its effects on the national capital Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai and hence, the Kanpur killings is a serious matter.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares jump as China blue chips scale 5-year peak

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.MSCIs broadest index of A...

US House Speaker tests positive for coronavirus

House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic. Gunn, a Republican, said in a video posted Sunday to Facebook th...

K'taka govt sets up helpline for complaints on hospitals denying COVID-19 treatment

The Karnataka government has set up a toll-free round-the-clock helpline to lodge complaints about hospitals refusing to accept suspected coronavirus cases. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday warned private hospitals of action ...

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies of COVID-19 complications at 41

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Bullets Over Broadway, has died after a battle with the coronavirus, his wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots said. He was 41. The actor, who spent wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020