Six of CPI(ML) Janashakti group held in Telangana, arms seized

Six members of CPI (ML) Janashakti Ramachandran Party group were on Monday arrested in Rajanna Sircilla district on the charge of possession of weapons and extortion, police said. Two country-made revolvers, five revolver rounds, six mobile phones and two bikes besides party literature were seized, the official said. The arrested, in the age group of 26-56, tried to extort money from people by sending them threatening letters, the police added..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:37 IST
Six members of CPI (ML) Janashakti Ramachandran Party group were on Monday arrested in Rajanna Sircilla district on the charge of possession of weapons and extortion, police said. On reliable information, a police team caught them with the arms under Thangallapally police station limits.

During interrogation, the six revealed that they were holding different posts in the CPI (ML) Janashakti Ramachandram Party group, thedistrict Superintendent of PoliceRahul Hegdesaid. Two country-made revolvers, five revolver rounds, six mobile phones and two bikes besides party literature were seized, the official said.

