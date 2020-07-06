Another Mumbai cop dies of COVID-19, toll reaches 43

One more personnel of Mumbai Police has succumbed to COVID-19 infection, taking the total toll in the city police force so far to 43, an official said on Monday. The latest fatality was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (43) who was posted in the general department of Bhoiwada police station.

The ASI lost his almost a month-long battle with novel coronavirus on Sunday, the official said. A resident of Naigaon police quarters, the ASI had been on leave since April 28, he added.