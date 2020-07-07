Left Menu
Hyderabad civic body to refurbish 14 crematoriums for COVID-19 funerals

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expected to complete the work of refurbishing 14 crematoriums soon for COVID-19 funerals, following Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar's directives issued on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-07-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expected to complete the work of refurbishing 14 crematoriums soon for COVID-19 funerals, following Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar's directives issued on Monday. Out of the 14, four would be electoral and 10 gas based crematoriums.

Earlier on July 5, ANI had reported about a COVID-19 patient's body which was found partially burnt at a graveyard in Hyderabad, apparently due to rains which doused the fire in the pyre. Hours after the news, GHMC swung into action and ordered for the construction of a shed in the graveyard.

A review meeting was also held between the GHMC Zonal Commissioners, Medical Officers and other dignitaries along with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar during the afternoon on Monday. During the hour-long meeting, it was conveyed to the GHMC officials that immediate measures should be taken to build temporary sheds inside the graveyard.

Moreover, a shift system is expected to be put in place where the employees would be asked to work in time slots and a special team would be made to monitor the surroundings of the major hospitals along the main routes 24X7. (ANI)

