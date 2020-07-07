Kerala stops daily passes for commuters to Kasaragod, Mangaluru
The Kerala government has stopped issuing daily e-passes for those commuting between neighbouring Kasaragod district and Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada District in Karnataka from Tuesday in the wake of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on both sides of the border.PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:26 IST
The Kerala government has stopped issuing daily e-passes for those commuting between neighbouring Kasaragod district and Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada District in Karnataka from Tuesday in the wake of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on both sides of the border. The decision was taken at a district-level review meeting on Monday, attended by Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, after the sudden surge of coronavirus cases in Dakshina Kannada district in the last two days.
Chandrasekharan, in charge of Covid management in the district, said those from Mangaluru working in Kasaragod should stay there for a period of 28 days in a month and vice versa. Daily commuting cannot be permitted as the number of COVID-19 cases were on the rise. Doctors and health workers were also bound by the new regulation, he told reporters.
Kerala has already set up barricades at different points connecting Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada involving local panchayats on the border. Dakshina Kannada reported 147 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 34 on Monday.
Nearly 90 new cases were reported from Ullal area bordering Manjeshwar in Kerala till Sunday which apparently prompted the Kasaragod district administration to arrive at the quick decision..
ALSO READ
Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by Aug 15: COVID War Room chief
Karnataka CM calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru
CBI probing Rs 5-crore fraud in Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation
Terminally-ill Karnataka bishop, 4 infants among 340 evacuated from South Africa
Karnataka MLC polls: All seven candidates declared elected unopposed