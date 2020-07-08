RLD leader shot dead in UP's Baghpat

A 52-year-old Rashtriya Lok Dal leader was shot dead in Badarkha village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday evening, police said. The RLD leader, Deshpal Khokar, was sitting near the brick kiln he owns when three bike-borne assailants shot at him and fled the spot, they said.

Badarkha village falls under the Chhaprauli police station limits. The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, police added.