Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now, 33 containment zones in Kolkata, 219 in North 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas district has 155 containment zones. Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to clamp a "total" lockdown in containment and buffer zones after merging them together, and impose tough restrictions on public mobility and trade from July 9.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 00:43 IST
Now, 33 containment zones in Kolkata, 219 in North 24 Parganas

Kolkata city has 33 containment zones, while in neighbouring South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, there are 155 and 219 such zones, respectively, according to an official data. The containment zones and buffer zones around them were clubbed together to constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where a total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday, a state government order said on Tuesday.

Ultadanga, Phoolbagan, Kankurgachi, Hudco, Beliaghata, Bhowanipore, Alipore, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, New Alipore, Kasba, Mukundapur, and Ajaynagar are among the 33 containment zones in Kolkata, the official data showed. The number of containment zones in the city, as on July 1, was 18, the state government-managed website Egiye Bangla stated.

In North 24 Parganas, the 219 containment zones include areas of Rajarhat, Swarupnagar, Hasnabad, places under the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Bongaon, Dum Dum, Habra, Halisahar, Barrackpore , Barasat and Basirhat. South 24 Parganas district has 155 containment zones.

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to clamp a "total" lockdown in containment and buffer zones after merging them together, and impose tough restrictions on public mobility and trade from July 9. West Bengal has reported a total of 23,837 cases till Tuesday and the contagion has claimed the lives of 804 people.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia detains ex-journalist accused of passing secrets to West

Russian security forces on Tuesday detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russias space agency and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to an unnamed NATO power.Footage released by the FSB ...

Two killed in train collision in Czech Republic -emergency services

At least two people were killed and 24 were injured when two trains collided in the northwest of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany on Tuesday, an emergency services spokesman said.The accident occurred between Pernink, about 1...

In France, study shows virus hit African immigrants hardest

Death rates among immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa doubled in France and tripled in the Paris region at the height of Frances coronavirus outbreak, according to a study from the French governments statistics agency released on Tuesday. Th...

Nuggets name Booth as general manager

The Denver Nuggets promoted Calvin Booth from assistant general manager to the teams vacant GM role on Tuesday. The Nuggets general manager post was vacated in April when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive vic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020