New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL40 UP-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Kanpur ambush: Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, six arrested Lucknow/Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur on Wednesday and arrested six others in separate encounters in Kanpur and Faridabad for their alleged role in last week's Bikru ambush, wherein eight policemen were killed, a senior officer said. .

DEL30 UP-COPS-AMBUSH-REWARD Kanpur attack: Reward on gangster Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 5 lakh Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in gunning down eight police personnel, from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. . DEL59 UP-CRIME-PRIYANKA UP govt indulging in 'jugglery' of figures on crime instead taking action: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state of law and order, accusing the Yogi Adityanath dispensation of indulging in "jugglery" of figures on crime rather than taking action. .

DES13 UP-VIRUS-SSP-OFFICE Police inspector tests positive for COVID-19, Bareilly SSP's office sealed Bareilly: A police inspector tested positive for COVID-19 here following which the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police has been sealed for two days, a senior police official said on Wednesday. . DEL5 JK-SHELLING Woman killed, another injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch Jammu: A 65-year-old woman was killed and another critically injured on Wednesday in heavy shelling by Pakistan Army on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. .

DEL29 RJ VIRUS Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 deaths and 173 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, officials said. . DES11 RJ-PATIENT-SUICIDE Elderly patient with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan Jaipur: An elderly man admitted to a hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from second floor of the medical institute on Wednesday, police said..