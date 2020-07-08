Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves new Central Sector Scheme-Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

Loans will be disbursed in four years starting with the sanction of Rs. 10,000 crore in the current year and Rs. 30,000 crore each in the next three financial years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:49 IST
Cabinet approves new Central Sector Scheme-Agriculture Infrastructure Fund
Agri Infra fund will be managed and monitored through an online Management Information System (MIS) platform. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today has given its approval to a new pan India Central Sector Scheme-Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. The scheme shall provide a medium - long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management Infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support.

Under the scheme, Rs. One Lakh Crore will be provided by banks and financial institutions as loans to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), Marketing Cooperative Societies, Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs), Self Help Group (SHG), Farmers, Joint Liability Groups (JLG), Multipurpose Cooperative Societies, Agri-entrepreneurs, Startups, Aggregation Infrastructure Providers and Central/State agency or Local Body sponsored Public-Private Partnership Project

Loans will be disbursed in four years starting with the sanction of Rs. 10,000 crore in the current year and Rs. 30,000 crore each in the next three financial years.

All loans under this financing facility will have interest subvention of 3% per annum up to a limit of Rs. 2crore. This subvention will be available for a maximum period of seven years. Further, credit guarantee coverage will be available for eligible borrowers from this financing facility under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme for a loan up to Rs. 2crore. The fee for this coverage will be paid by the Government. In the case of FPOs, the credit guarantee may be availed from the facility created under FPO promotion scheme of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DACFW).

The total outflow as budgetary support from Government of India (GoI) will be Rs.10,736 crore:

The moratorium for repayment under this financing facility may vary subject to a minimum of 6 months and maximum of 2 years.

The Project by way of facilitating formal credit to farm and farm processing-based activities is expected to create numerous job opportunities in rural areas.

Agri Infra fund will be managed and monitored through an online Management Information System (MIS) platform. It will enable all the qualified entities to apply for a loan under the fund. The online platform will also provide benefits such as transparency of interest rates offered by multiple banks, scheme details including interest subvention and credit guarantee offered, minimum documentation, faster approval process as also integration with other scheme benefits.

The National, State and District level Monitoring Committees will be set up to ensure real-time monitoring and effective feedback.

The duration of the Scheme shall be from FY2020 to FY2029 (10 years).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Murder accused evading arrest since 2018 held in southwest Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old man from southwest Delhis Najafgarh who was allegedly evading arrest since December 2018, after jumping parole in a murder case, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Om,...

Boy dies after being run over by pick-up van in Bengal; agitators torch traffic police motorbike

A 12-year-old boy died on the spot after being run over by a speeding pick-up van on National Highway 31C in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred near Laxmipara tea estate in Banarhat area around...

ITW Consulting Continues to get Games Closer to their Audience

The cheers seem to be getting only louder as the audiences eagerly wait for Sports to be back Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirSports is an integral part of the society that brings people together. It allows them to have opinions and sha...

Erstwhile Left Front govt in West Bengal left behind 'mechanism of stealing funds', alleges Mamata

Facing protests over irregularities in distribution of assistance to the cyclone affected, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the erstwhile Left Front governments legacy of corruption is to be blamed for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020