Guj: AMC to screen 'super spreaders' for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad

The civic body in Ahmedabad city has started screening "super spreaders" for COVID-19 across 48 wards of the city to contain the viral spread, an official said on Wednesday. During a similar drive conducted in May, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had screened over 33,000 "super spreaders" and found 700 of them positive for the deadly infection.

The AMC had categorised vegetable vendors, grocery and milk shop owners, petrol pump attendants and garbage collectors as "super spreaders", as the nature of their work puts them at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. "Starting Wednesday, we formed 48 teams, one team for each ward of the city, to screen potential super spreaders," the AMC's health department said in a release.

The civic body has added street food vendors, paan shop owners and salon owners and employees to its list of "super spreaders", the notice stated. Ahmedabad has so far reported over 22,200 coronavirus cases, with 1,496 patients dying of the infection.