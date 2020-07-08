Six GREF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim

Six General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan states tally to 133, a top Health department official said on Wednesday. The six GREF jawans were undergoing quarantine with other colleagues at GREF camp in Rongli, East Sikkim, Director General (DG)-cum- Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said.

They were brought to STNM Hospital after developing symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive for the disease, he said. Bhutia said that the entire GREF camp at Rongli has been converted into a containment zone and adequate security personnel have been deployed to ensure that there is no movement of people for the time being.

He said that the remaining persons in the camp including the ambulance driver and nursing supervisor will be tested soon. At present, Sikkim has 49 active COVID-19 cases, while 71 people have been cured of the disease and 13 have migrated out, the health official said.