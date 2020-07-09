Left Menu
Development News Edition

India would play leading role in global revival, PM Modi says

He said that when India talks of revival it is:  Revival with care, Revival with compassion, Revival which is sustainable - both for the environment and the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 16:15 IST
India would play leading role in global revival, PM Modi says
PM said India is one of the most open economies in the World and is inviting all the Multinational Companies to set up their business in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of India Global week via video-conference.

Referring to the current times of crisis, the Prime Minister said India would play a leading role in the global revival. He said that this is closely linked with two factors. First is - Indian talent and second is India's ability to reform and rejuvenate. He elaborated that world over, the contribution of India's talent-force is highly recognised, especially the contribution of the Indian tech industry and tech professionals.

He described India as a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute. He added that Indians are natural reformers and history has shown that India has overcome every challenge, be it social or economic.

He said that when India talks of revival it is: Revival with care, Revival with compassion, Revival which is sustainable - both for the environment and the economy.

The Prime Minister listed the gains made during the last six years such as total financial inclusion, record housing and infra construction, Ease of Doing Business, bold tax reforms including the GST.

PM said that the green shoots of economic recovery could already be seen as owing to the indomitable Indian spirit.

He said that technology today helps the Government every benefit to the beneficiaries directly, including, providing free cooking gas, cash in the bank accounts, free food grains to millions of people and many other things.

PM said India is one of the most open economies in the World and is inviting all the Multinational Companies to set up their business in India. The Prime Minister described India as a land of many possibilities and opportunities.

He described the various reforms initiated in the Agriculture Sector and said that it provides a very attractive investment opportunity for the global industry.

The Prime Minister said that the latest reforms are providing a boost to the MSME Sector and that they would be complimenting the big industry.

He said that there are investment opportunities in the defence sector and the space sector.

The Prime Minister said that the pandemic has once again shown that India's Pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries.

He said that Atma Nirbhar Bharat is not about being self-contained or being close to the world but about being self-sustaining and self-generating.

This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming. This is an India that offers new economic opportunities. This is an India that is adopting a human-centric and inclusive approach to development. India awaits you all, he said.

He expressed happiness that the Forum was also marking the 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Ravi Shankar, who took the beauty of Indian classical music to the world. He also highlighted how Namaste has gone global as a form of greeting. He said that India is ready to do whatever it can to further global good and prosperity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19; there have been some localised outbreaks: Health Ministry.

India has not yet reached community transmission stage of COVID-19 there have been some localised outbreaks Health Ministry....

Five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur presented to President Kovind

The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of reprinting of 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur under the National Mission for Manuscripts NMM. The first set of five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur published under the NMM was presented to the...

ANALYSIS-Severe bread shortages loom for Syria as fresh U.S. sanctions grip

Syria could face severe bread shortages for the first time since the start of the war, another challenge for President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with an economic meltdown and fresh U.S. sanctions, a U.N. official, activists and farmers...

Aimee Garcia to star in romcom 'Match Me If You Can'

Lucifer star Aimee Garcia is set to headline the romantic comedy Match Me If You Can, which she will also executive produce. According to Deadline, the film will explore the world of dating in todays geek culture.Garcia will play Kip Parson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020