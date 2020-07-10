Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG begins public outreach program from South Kashmir's Kulgam district

The Lt Governor also inaugurated projects and laid foundations stones for various works of public importance. During the interaction, members of the delegations put forth a number of demands such as those relating to drinking water, power supply and package for transporters.

PTI | Kulgam | Updated: 10-07-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:50 IST
LG begins public outreach program from South Kashmir's Kulgam district
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday began a public outreach program in South Kashmir's Kulgam district and met 15 delegations to hear their grievances amid overall review of the ongoing works of development at ground zero. The Jammu and Kashmir LG visited Kulgam district and interacted with around 15 delegations including representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, traders' federation, Awquaf committees, transporters, fruit and vegetable growers association, senior citizens and ST community members to take a first hand appraisal of the developmental needs of the area, besides taking stock of the various projects and works under execution, an official spokesman said.

The visit was also aimed to tone up administrations of the districts of Kashmir valley beginning from terror-infested Kulgam district. The Lt Governor also inaugurated projects and laid foundations stones for various works of public importance.

During the interaction, members of the delegations put forth a number of demands such as those relating to drinking water, power supply, and package for transporters. The LG assured the delegations about quick redressal of the problems and fulfillment of their genuine demands.

He also said a number of Rs 1,200 crore has been already sanctioned for upgradation of power infrastructure and directed Superintending Engineer PDD to restore power supply to the remote areas within 15 days. He further directed the concerned engineers to complete projects for which funds have already been released.

He said the government is providing free health insurance to about 25 lakh families of Jammu and Kashmir under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Further, power, roads, healthcare, and education are the priority sectors for the government, he added. He directed DDC Kulgam to identify land for the rehabilitation of victims of 2014 floods belonging to Adigatnoo village.

The LG also sanctioned Rs 2 crore for completion of bypass road from Laroo to fruit mandi, including construction of embankment at three vulnerable spots at Khudwani on Nallah Veshoo. During his visit, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed integrated AYUSH hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 7.50 crore, steel truss bridge over Zadran nallah at Kanchloo Kund with an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh under the 13th Finance Commission.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro will reopen beaches when there is a COVID-19 vaccine - mayor

The famous beaches in Brazils tourist hot spot of Rio de Janeiro will only reopen officially for sun bathers and swimmers once there is a vaccine for COVID-19, Mayor Marcelo Crivella said on Thursday.Currently, the city of Rios beaches are ...

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days. Simila...

U.S. military needs to take 'hard look' at Confederacy symbols, base names, top general says

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a hard look at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue even as President Donald Trump has ru...

Hawks make Miller first female G League GM

The Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate became the first team in the league to hire a woman as a general manager after promoting Tori Miller to the post with the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday. Miller, who was named the Skyhawks assistant g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020