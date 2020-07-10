Property of UP man booked under Gangsters Act attached by district admin

The district administration here has attached property worth Rs 60 lakh belonging to a man booked under the Gangsters Act, an official said on Friday. According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari, an agricultural land in Sherpur village, which Imlakh, the accused, had allegedly bought using illegal means was attached under Section 14 of the Gangsters Act on Thursday.

Under Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, a district magistrate can order attachment of a property, whether movable or immovable, if there is reason to believe that it has been acquired by a gangster as commission for an offence triable under this law. Imlakh is involved in several cases of cheating and those under the Gangsters Act, the official said.