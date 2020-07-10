Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temple, mosque to be constructed in new Secretariat premises: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his regret and pain over the inconvenience caused to the temple and mosque in the Secretariat premises due to the demolition work.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:11 IST
Temple, mosque to be constructed in new Secretariat premises: Telangana CM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his regret and pain over the inconvenience caused to the temple and mosque in the Secretariat premises due to the demolition work. "The government has begun to construct a new Secretariat building complex by demolishing the old buildings. I came to know that, while demolishing the multi-storied old buildings, the temple and mosque adjacent to the old buildings were damaged due to fall of the debris on them. I felt sorry about the incident. It should not have happened," Rao said.

"The government's intention is to build a new complex by demolishing the old buildings without causing any damage to the temple or the mosque," the Chief Minister clarified. He went on to add, "We will construct a temple and mosque in the Secretariat premises in a more spacious way even (if) it means spending of crores of rupees. We will construct the temple and mosque at the government cost and hand them over (to) the people concerned. I will have a meeting with the temple and mosque organisers on this matter very soon. After discussing with them, along with the new Secretariat, places of worship will also be constructed and handed over to the concerned. This is my promise."

Speaking about Telangana's "secular spirit", Rao said, "We will continue the secular spirit come what may. This incident happened unexpectedly. Everyone should understand this properly without prejudice." (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF urges govts to redirect fiscal policy towards resilient sustainable, inclusive growth

The IMF on Friday urged the governments across the world to redirect their fiscal policy towards a resilient, sustainable and inclusive growth, noting that the countries can truly escape the great lockdown once effective vaccine and therape...

‘The Crown’ to be extended to six seasons

The Crown creator Peter Morgan and streaming platform Netflix have decided to extended the British royal drama to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. The Crown was originally planned for six seasons, but earlier t...

AP police seizes 1085 liquor bottles transported illegally

Veerulapadu Police has seized 1,085 liquor bottles that were being illegally transported in autos from Khammam in Telangana to Kondapalli village in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Three autos were seized while four person...

Venice tests long-delayed flood barrier months after waters swamped city

By Flavio Lo Scalzo VENICE, Italy, July 10 - Venice tested its long-delayed flood barriers on Friday, in a public demonstration of the strength of the defences months after rising tidal waters swamped its historic canals, squares and palace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020