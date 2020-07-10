Punjab CM expresses grief over death of Army man in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed grief over the demise of sapper who died after his military vehicle fell into the Drass River a few days ago.

"Sorry to learn of the unfortunate demise of Sapper Palwinder Singh with 81 RCC (GREF) from Samrala, in line of duty after his military vehicle had fallen into the Drass River a few days ago. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Jai Hind!," he tweeted. (ANI)