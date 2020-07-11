Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Minister urges HRD Minister to re-examine revised UGC guidelines

Punjab Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, requesting him to re-examine the revised guidelines issued by the HRD Ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC).

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 08:55 IST
Punjab Minister urges HRD Minister to re-examine revised UGC guidelines
Punjab Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Higher Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, requesting him to re-examine the revised guidelines issued by the HRD Ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC). According to an official release, the revised guidelines mandate Vice-Chancellors of all universities and colleges to compulsorily conduct examinations for terminal classes/semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate courses by September 30.

In his letter, Bajwa said, "Considering the larger public interest of successfully containing the COVID-19 pandemic, allow the state government to implement its decision by not making the MHRD/UGC revised guidelines dated July 6, mandatory on the state government." He said that the MHRD/UGC guidelines that make the conduct of final term examination mandatory has "unnerved all the stakeholders".

The minister said that conducting online examinations for such a large number of students, the majority of whom reside in remote rural areas without access to computers/laptops and the internet, is not possible in the state. "At many places, the college/university buildings/hostels have been taken over by the district administration for COVID-19 management purposes such as for temporary medical camp, COVID-Care Hospital and quarantine centre. Since public transport is almost non-existent due to the COVID-19 effect, the mobility of students to their college will be severely affected," the release said.

The minister also mentioned in his letter that Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry have also taken the decision not to conduct terminal exams. "Even IIT Mumbai, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Roorkee have also cancelled their final semester exams," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing as late as possible holds key for me: Kraigg Brathwaite

After playing a knock of 65 runs in the first innings against England, West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite said that playing as late as possible holds the key to batting for him. His remarks came after the close of play on day thr...

COVID-19: C'garh to hold e-Lok Adalat via video conferencing

In an effort to settle pending cases by following precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an e-Lok Adalat is being organised in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, where hearings will be conducted virtually, an official said. As per a gove...

Fans, coach Landon Donovan return to pitch for USL relaunch

Fans get to watch U.S. pro team sports in person for the first time in four months when Landon Donovan resumes his fledgling coaching career in a United Soccer League match. Due to social distancing rules, only about a quarter of the 20,000...

System's broken in South Africa: Former SA batsman Ashwell Prince on racism

Former South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince has claimed that many Proteas players were racially abused on their Australia tour in 2005, and were urged to continue playing regardless. Prince, said that the South African system was broken, say...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020