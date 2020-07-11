MP: Picnic spots closed in Indore district

No picnicking would be allowed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the local administration said on Saturday. District Collector Manish Singh said in an order that all the picnic spots in the district will remain closed till further orders.

Those who violate the order will face arrest under relevant laws, it said. Large crowds were gathering at popular picnic spots such as Patalpani, Choral and Kalakund with the onset of monsoon, officials said.

The collector's order also emphasized the need to adopt protective measures to keep the virus away. "It is also seen that parties are being organized at homes and farm houses by some people in violation of government guidelines on physical distancing and wearing masks," it noted.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already announced complete lockdown across the state on Sundays. Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said that with 89 new cases, the coronavirus tally in the district now stands at 5,176.

A total of 261 patients have succumbed to the viral infection so far in the district while 3,956 people have recovered..