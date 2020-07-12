Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visually impaired couple find savings of Rs 24,000 in demonetised currencies in TN

Somu had taken the cash to a bank for depositing when the officials there told him that the notes were demonetised. He said the money was saved by him and his wife over ten years from sale of incense sticks and camphor in nearby Anthiyur and surrounding areas.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 12-07-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:59 IST
Visually impaired couple find savings of Rs 24,000 in demonetised currencies in TN

A visually impaired couple making a living by selling incense sticks in this district were shocked to learn their hard earned cash savings of Rs 24,000 was worthless, being in Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes demonetised nearly four years ago. Somu (58) of remote Pothiya Moopanure village claimed he came to know about the scrapping of the high-value currency notes in November, 2016 only on Friday when he took the savings of him and his wife Palaniammal to deposit in a bank.

They chose to tap the reserve, kept with the man's illiterate mother, as they could not make earnings in the last four months owing to COVID-19 lockdown, he told reporters on Saturday. Somu had taken the cash to a bank for depositing when the officials there told him that the notes were demonetised.

He said the money was saved by him and his wife over ten years from sale of incense sticks and camphor in nearby Anthiyur and surrounding areas. Every week, he used to handover some money with his mother living with them and she kept it carefully. On a regular interval, he used to convert the cash into Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, he said.

All the three were not aware of the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 currencies, he maintained. Somu said he has sent a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to help his family.

Police said they would inquire into the matter. In a similar case last year, two elderly sisters in neighbouring Tirupur district found their live-time savings of Rs 46,000 were in the demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

However, District Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan played the role of a good samaritan and had arranged for old-age pension for Thangammal (78) and Rangammal (75)..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 6,615 new cases of coronavirus

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162. The countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death tol...

Haasan wishes Amitabh speedy recovery, tells him to become a wellness icon

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiamchief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchanand his son Abishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19and wanted the acclaimed actor to become an icon for survivaland wellness as wellI wis...

Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's pro-democracy primaries

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the citys pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll. The exercise is bei...

Christina Perri expecting second child after miscarriage

Singer Christina Perri has announced that she and husband, reporter Paul Costabile are set to become parents for the second time. A Thousand Years hitmaker and Costabile, both 33, are already parents to daughter Carmella, two.Perri took to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020