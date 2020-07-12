Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devotee offers 20 gold bars in Tirumala temple 'hundi'

An unidentified devotee has offered 20 gold bars to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, a top official of the temple said on Sunday. The gold bars weighing 2 kg were found in the 'hundi' (offering box) on Saturday when the day's collection was being counted, executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Anil Kumar Singhal said. The TTD governs the ancient hill temple.

PTI | Tirupathi | Updated: 12-07-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 14:34 IST
Devotee offers 20 gold bars in Tirumala temple 'hundi'

An unidentified devotee has offered 20 gold bars to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, a top official of the temple said on Sunday. The gold bars weighing 2 kg were found in the 'hundi' (offering box) on Saturday when the day's collection was being counted, executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

The TTD governs the ancient hill temple. The total cash offerings amounted to Rs 16.7 crore during the last one month after the shrine was re-opened on June 11 following the coronavirus lockdown, Singhal said.

About 2.5 lakh devotees thronged the shrine during the month, he said. Meanwhile, about 67,000 devotees, who had booked tickets online for worship, did not visit the temple for different reasons, including COVID-19 related issues, Singhal said.

As many as 91 TTD staff members in the hills have tested positive for the virus as far after tests were conducted on 3,569 employees, he added..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 key accused in gold smuggling case brought to Kerala

The two key accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were brought to the state on Sunday, a day after being taken into custody by the NIA in Bengaluru, as Congress workers staged protests against them at...

Singapore recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases

Singapores COVID-19 cases reached 45,961 on Sunday after 178 new infections, comprising mostly migrant workers living in dormitories, were detected, according to the health ministry. Among the new infections, 177 are migrant workers living ...

Policybazaar looks to return to profitability this fiscal

Insurance aggregator Policybazaar expects to return to profitability this fiscal on the back of a surge in demand for insurance products amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth over the last year is between 70 per cent and 100 per cent dependi...

16 at Raj Bhavan test positive; Guv says not in self-isolation

Sixteen personnel at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic official said on Sunday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied reports that he is in self-isolation, a Raj Bhavan official said.I am p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020