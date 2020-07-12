Militants hurl grenades on security forces
Militants hurled two grenades on a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, but they didn't explode, an Army official said "The terrorists attempted an attack on CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) at 16:45 hours today at Chersoo, Awantipora," the official said The suspects, who were on a motorcycle, threw the two grenades on the CAPF personnel, but without removing their pins.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:06 IST
Militants hurled two grenades on a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, but they didn't explode, an Army official said
"The terrorists attempted an attack on CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) at 16:45 hours today at Chersoo, Awantipora," the official said
The suspects, who were on a motorcycle, threw the two grenades on the CAPF personnel, but without removing their pins. The grenades did not explode, he said. Efforts are on to nab the militants, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- CAPF
- Pulwama
- Kashmir
- Chersoo
- Awantipora
ALSO READ
Cos' contributions for benefit of CAPF, CPMF personnel to be considered as CSR
Pulwama attack case: NIA arrests one more accused
Comments sought from CRPF, ITBP, SSB, CISF on incorporating transgender as 'third' gender in CAPF exam
Transgenders may soon be recruited as CAPF combat officers; MHA sets ball rolling
Pulwama terror attack: NIA arrests one more accused