Spike in COVID-19 cases after lifting of lockdown in Srinagar

A spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been seen in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir since the lockdown was lifted, District Magistrate, Shahid Choudhary said on Sunday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:21 IST
Spike in COVID-19 cases after lifting of lockdown in Srinagar
Srinagar District Magistrate, Shahid Choudhary during press conference on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been seen in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir since the lockdown was lifted, District Magistrate, Shahid Choudhary said on Sunday. Speaking at a press conference he said, "Since the lifting of lockdown, there has been a spike in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths here. Today, there are 1,611 positive cases including 1,100 active cases."

"We've increased fine for not wearing a mask to Rs 1000 from Rs 500," added Choudhary. He said that around 47,000 tests have been conducted in the district.

"Till now, around 47,000 tests have been conducted here. We need to increase COVID-19 testing. There are 99 containment zones in Srinagar," Choudhary said. "Containment Zones are declared wherever cluster of COVID-19 cases emerge. Subsequent perimeter restrictions adopted as per notified Health guidelines. The red zones will see a 100 per cent lockdown and shall be sealed for any movement," added Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma clarified that the news about lockdown in Jammu is baseless. "No lockdown will be imposed in Jammu from tomorrow. The news regarding this is baseless and just a rumour," Verma said. (ANI)

