Scribe with Telugu TV channel dies of COVID-19
Tirupati, July 12 (PTI): A 45-year-old journalist working for a Telugu TV channel died of COVID-19 in a hospital here on Sunday, an official of the hospital said. The scribe with fever and breathing problems was admitted to the facility designated as a COVID-19 centre on Saturday evening and tested positive for the virus, the official said. The bereaved family was taken to an isolation ward, the official added.PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:55 IST
The bereaved family was taken to an isolation ward, the official added. Andhra Pradesh Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and K Narayana Swamy and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of the journalist.
