More services linked with UP Police helpline 112
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday widened the ambit of the police helpline 112, linking the fire, ambulance and disaster relief services with it, officials said In a statement issued here on Sunday, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said now services pertaining to the Government Railway Police, fire control, 108 ambulance and 1090 women powerline have been linked with it.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said now services pertaining to the Government Railway Police, fire control, 108 ambulance and 1090 women powerline have been linked with it. He said the ambit of the services provided by the police helpline is being expanded on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Additional Director General Asim Arun, who looks after the helpline, said now the assistance of the State Disaster Relief Force can be sought on the helpline in an emergency.
