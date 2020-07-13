Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man stabbed to death by juveniles for objecting to bike stunts

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, police said on Monday. In one of the footages, the main accused along with his friends was seen stabbing the victim multiple times on the busy streets of Raghubir Nagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:36 IST
Man stabbed to death by juveniles for objecting to bike stunts

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He worked as a private car driver, they said. All the three persons involved in the killing are juveniles (aged 17 years), police said, adding they have been apprehended in connection with the incident. The incident took place on July 8, they said. “The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In one of the footages, the main accused along with his friends was seen stabbing the victim multiple times on the busy streets of Raghubir Nagar. Even while one of his friends tried to take him away, he rushed back to stab the man again,” a police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said a case of murder was registered at the Khyala Police Station. With the help of the CCTV footage and local intelligence, all the three absconding juveniles were identified and later apprehended. The weapon used in the offence was also recovered from them, police said. "On July 8, we received information from DDU hospital regarding admission of an unknown person who was declared brought dead. Our staff reached the hospital and found that the man suffered from multiple stab wounds. Later on, he was identified as Manish,” the official said. The victim sustained 28 stab wounds, including severe injuries on his chest, torso and other minor wounds on his arms and legs, he said. During investigation, it was revealed that the main accused indulged in bike racing and stunts. He rode his bike at high speed and often passed through the streets of Raghubir Nagar, where the victim lived

The victim objected to the bike stunts and racing. He also warned the juvenile against riding on the streets of Raghubir Nagar again, the DCP said. The juvenile, however, rode through the same street again following which the duo got into a fight, he said. In order to teach the victim a lesson, the juvenile arranged for two knives and on July 8, when he found Manish roaming the streets alone, he along with his two friends assaulted the man, the official added. PTI AMP SRY

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.DEATHS AND I...

Singapore deports 10 Indians, bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules

The Singapore government has deported 10 Indian nationals, including students, and barred them from re-entering the country for violating the circuit breaker rules enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday. Th...

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Johnnie Walker scotch whisky will be available in plastic-free bottles from early 2021, Diageo Plc said on Monday, as the worlds biggest spirits maker ramps up efforts to tackle plastic waste. The new bottle, developed in partnership with v...

Russia to push back deadline for $360 bln spending on national projects to 2030

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday supported a proposal to extend the deadline for a 25.7 trillion rouble 363 billion package of state spending, known as the national projects, by six years until 2030 due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020