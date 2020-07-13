COVID-19: After Bengaluru, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts announce lockdown

Left Menu
While Dharwad will be under lockdown for nine days from July 15, in Dakshina Kannada it will be for a week from Wednesday night. Administrations in the two districts have taken this decision after discussing with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the video conference chaired by him with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and Superintendent of Police of various districts.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:10 IST
After Bengaluru urban and rural, lockdown has been announced in Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts by the administrations there on Monday, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. While Dharwad will be under lockdown for nine days from July 15, in Dakshina Kannada it will be for a week from Wednesday night.

Administrations in the two districts have taken this decision after discussing with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the video conference chaired by him with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and Superintendent of Police of various districts. "It was the opinion of the people of Dharwad district that lockdown has to be enforced for a few days... it is also the opinion of the district administration too.

In this regard, I have discussed with the Chief Minister during video conferencing and sought his permission.He said district administration can take the decision," Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is in-charge of Dharwad district, told reporters. It has been decided to enforce lockdown in Dharwad district from 10 am on July 15 to 8 pm on July 24, he said.

Formal circular, order and guidelines will be issued by the district administration, he said, as he sought cooperation of the people and appealed them to stay at home, maintain social distancing and wear masks. Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary too, after the video conference, pointed out that the Chief Minister said respective district administrations can take the decision if there is need for lockdown.

Following discussion with public representatives and others, it was decided that lockdown has to be enforced to control the spread of coronavirus, he said. "It has been decided to implement lockdown for one week from wednesday (July 15) night...people should cooperate." Commercial establishments will be open till Wednesday and people can buy necessary items, he said, adding that the Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to issue necessary guidelines.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Saturday had announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural from July 14 (Tuesday) 8 pm to 5 am on July 22. As of July 12 evening, cumulatively 38,843 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 684 deaths and 15,409 discharges.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with 18,387 infections. While Dharwad has 1,088 cases, it is 2,222 in Dakshina Kannada.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

