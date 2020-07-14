Odisha govt effects reshuffle in police administration

In a reshuffle in the top police administration, the Odisha government on Tuesday changed the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and appointed Soumendra Priyadarshi as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Crime Branch, a notification said. Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Shankar Dash has been appointed as the new DCP of Bhubaneswar while Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh has been appointed as the DCP of Cuttack, it said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo has been elevated to the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Cuttack DCP Akhilesh Singh has been posted as DIG, Intelligence and SP, Puri, respectively. Sagaraika Nath, DCP, Traffic, Bhubaneswar, has been transferred as the SP of Sundergarh district while Soumya Mishra, working as SP Sundergarh, has been posted as the DCP, Traffic, in Bhubaneswar.

Senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty working as the Director, Intelligence, has been posted as Director General (Fire Service, Coast Guard and Home Guard). M Akshya, on his return from central deputation, has been posted as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC). Another senior officer Lalit Das, holding the post of CMD, OPHWC, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Communication.

Special Director, Intelligence, R K Sharma has been posted as Director, Intelligence, the notification said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Personnel, Praveen Kumar has been posted as IGP, Law and Order.

Sarthak Sarangi, SP, Vigilance has been transferred and posted as SP, CID, Crime Branch while Gajapati SP, Sarah Sharma has been posted in the Vigilance department. Nuapada SP Vinit Agarwal has been posted as SP, Kandhamal while Deogarh SP Rahul Jain has been appointed as the SP in Nuapada district.

Odisha Police Service (OPS) officer SC Jamadar, posted as the Additional Inspector General (AIG), Head Quarters, has been appointed as SP, Deogarh while T K Patnaik, SP, CID, has been posted as SP, Gajapati district, the notification said. PTI AAM MM MM