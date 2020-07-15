Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-hit Telangana Congress headquarters being sanitised

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 15:25 IST
Virus-hit Telangana Congress headquarters being sanitised

Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI): Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Congress in Telangana here, is being sanitised after some party leaders and activists tested positive for COVID-19. The party state unit secretary, who was among those infected, died two days ago.

In view of the sanitisation, the Gandhi Bhavan would remain closed for a few days, Congress sources said on Wednesday. "Its like a government office being sanitised when COVID-19 positive cases are found and a portion of the office remaining closed for two-three days," they said.

Some leaders of the NSUI (National Students' Union of India), the student wing of the Congress, had tested positive for the virus earlier. State Congress secretary Narender Yadav succumbed to the infection on July 13 while undergoing treatment. Yadav had participated in the birth anniversary function of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at the Gandhi Bhavan on July 8, the sources said.

Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao and state Congress treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, who were also infected, have recovered. The Gandhi Bhavan has been the headquarters of the party in undivided Andhra Pradesh for decades and it is now in Telangana.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

National Institutes of Design students can apply for work permits in Germany now

Students of National Institutes of Design NID will be able to apply easily for work permits in Germany now as its centres have been included in the European countrys Anabin database, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday. It ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Red alert in TokyoTokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest red level on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spike in daily new cases to record highs, with Governor Yuriko Koike...

EU court backs Apple in case over $15 billion in back taxes

A European Union high court on Wednesday ruled in favor of technology giant Apple and Ireland in its dispute with the EU over 13 billion euros 15 billion in back taxes. The Luxembourg-based General Court said that the multinational does not...

PM Narendra Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing development work in Kedarnath Dham.The discussions centred around furthering the divinity of Kedarnath temple and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharyas Samadhi Sthal, maintaining cleanl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020