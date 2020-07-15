New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL25 RJ-CONG-2NDLD NOTICES 19 rebel MLAs face disqualification from assembly, Rajasthan Speaker issues notices Jaipur/New Delhi: Rajasthan Speaker has issued notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs after the party sought their disqualification from the state assembly. .

DEL71 RJ-GEHLOT-LD PILOT Pilot involved in horse trading, says Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state. . DEL38 RJ-PILOT-PANDE Cong doors have not closed for Pilot: party gen secretary Pande Jaipur: The Congress’ doors have not closed for Sachin Pilot, the party's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said on Wednesday, a day after the rebel leader was removed as state deputy chief minister. .

DEL60 RJ-CONG-COMMITTEES Cong dissolves district, block committees in Rajasthan New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday dissolved its all district and block committees in Rajasthan in a bid to revamp the state unit of the party. . DEL48 UP-PRIYANKA-CRIME Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over law and order situation in state New Delhi:Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, citing a kidnapping case in Kanpur. .

DEL44 UP-ENCOUNTERS 122 ‘criminals’ killed in 6,126 encounters in UP in past 3 years; 13 cops lose their lives Lucknow: As many as 122 alleged criminals were killed in over 6,000 encounters in Uttar Pradesh in the past three years, while 13 policemen also lost their lives during this period, a senior police official said. . DEL29 JK-BJP WORKER-KIDNAP BJP worker kidnapped in J-K's Baramulla Srinagar: A BJP worker was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here..