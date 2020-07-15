Left Menu
New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

. DEL38 RJ-PILOT-PANDE Cong doors have not closed for Pilot: party gen secretary Pande Jaipur: The Congress’ doors have not closed for Sachin Pilot, the party's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said on Wednesday, a day after the rebel leader was removed as state deputy chief minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:34 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL25 RJ-CONG-2NDLD NOTICES 19 rebel MLAs face disqualification from assembly, Rajasthan Speaker issues notices Jaipur/New Delhi: Rajasthan Speaker has issued notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs after the party sought their disqualification from the state assembly. .

DEL71 RJ-GEHLOT-LD PILOT Pilot involved in horse trading, says Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state.

DEL60 RJ-CONG-COMMITTEES Cong dissolves district, block committees in Rajasthan New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday dissolved its all district and block committees in Rajasthan in a bid to revamp the state unit of the party. . DEL48 UP-PRIYANKA-CRIME Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over law and order situation in state New Delhi:Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, citing a kidnapping case in Kanpur. .

DEL44 UP-ENCOUNTERS 122 ‘criminals’ killed in 6,126 encounters in UP in past 3 years; 13 cops lose their lives Lucknow: As many as 122 alleged criminals were killed in over 6,000 encounters in Uttar Pradesh in the past three years, while 13 policemen also lost their lives during this period, a senior police official said. . DEL29 JK-BJP WORKER-KIDNAP BJP worker kidnapped in J-K's Baramulla Srinagar: A BJP worker was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here..

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Seoul mayor's death renews #MeToo debate in South Korea

As South Koreans mourn the death of a popular mayor, his complex legacy has cast a fresh spotlight on hurdles faced by sexual harassment victims seeking justice, even as the countrys feminist movement gains momentum.Park Won-soon, the longt...

Goldman profit blows past estimates on trading surge

Goldman Sachs Group Incs trading revenue doubled in the second quarter, driven by big swings in stock and bond markets since March, helping the bank beat estimates for quarterly profit by a wide margin.The banks shares jumped nearly 4 in pr...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

‘Anti-corona’ fabrics weave in tech and textile, scientific fraternity unenthused 

At a store near you perhaps are bales of fabric that weave in the promise of killing the coronavirus, innovations tailored for pandemic times by prominent players in the textile industry but viewed with scepticism by the scientific fraterni...
