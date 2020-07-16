Aide who invested Abu Salem's money in Delhi-NCR properties nabbed

Left Menu
A key aide of 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem who worked in his illegal property business in Delhi-NCR has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Thursday.

A key aide of 1993 Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem who worked in his illegal property business in Delhi-NCR has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police, officials said on Thursday. Gajendra Singh, 38, who was also close to UP-based gangster Khan Mubarak, was nabbed late Wednesday night from his residence in Noida, the officials said. One more person, identified as Sanjay Sharma, who was with Singh when he was leaving in a car from his residence was arrested by the Noida unit of the STF, they said.

"Gajendra Singh had taken Rs 1.80 crore from a Delhi-based businessman in 2014 in a property-related case. When he was pressured to return the money, Singh had Khan Mubarak's shooters open fire at the businessman in sector 18 of Noida," Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said. The businessman was in his BMW car when the attack took place and he narrowly escaped, the officials said. Mishra said Singh had paid the shooters Rs 10 lakh, and the agency has cracked the money trail of the transaction.

"Gajendra Singh also invested Abu Salem and Khan Mubarak's money into properties in Delhi-NCR," the officer said. Singh dabbled in property business in the Delhi-NCR region and had duped many people of crores of rupees by assuring them investment in real estate but when any investor would ask for their money to be returned, he would get them threatened by Salem or Mubarak, he added. Singh was also friends with Mubarak's gangster brother Zafar Supari. The STF said it has unearthed multiple bank accounts of Singh which have shown several transactions with Salem, Mubarak, Supari and their associates over the years.

Currently Salem, who worked for fugitive underworld don and 1993 Mumbai blasts key accused Dawood Ibrahim, is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi, while Mubarak is behind bars in Hardoi and Supari in Mumbai, according to officials. Singh was wanted in a couple of cases registered at a police station in Noida where he has been lodged now after being arrested, the STF said. Singh was wanted in two cases pertaining to fraud and forgery of documents registered at the Noida Sector 20 police station in 2018, and a local court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against him, the agency said.

