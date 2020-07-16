COVID-19: Kejriwal holds video conference with MPs from Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a meeting with all members of Parliament from Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Kejriwal in a tweet said MLAs and MPs have contributed significantly to the battle against coronavirus here.

There are three Rajya Sabha and seven Lok Sabha MPs in the national capital. The meeting was held via video conference. "Have been meeting all MLAs and MPs from Delhi for the last few days. There has been significant contribution by these public representatives in fight against coronavirus," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

"Met several MLAs in the last two days. Today, spoke to all MPs. If everyone''s cooperation continues in the same way, we will soon beat corona," he added. BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Twitter said he raised issues like inflated bills without taking meter readings and waiver of electricity charges for MSMEs in the meeting.