Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting here, officials said. Singh, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, arrived here in the afternoon following a visit to eastern Ladakh.

Besides Gen Rawat and Gen Naravane, the meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu, Corps Commander of the Chinar Corps Lt Gen BS Raju and Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, the officials said. They said the senior security officials apprised the defence minister about the situation along the Line of Control with Pakistan as well as on anti-terror operations.

There have been increasing incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in the past few months. Earlier this month, India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the LoC and the international border, which officials said are primarily to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Fourteen Indians were killed and 88 sustained injuries in more than 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces till June, according to official data. India has been maintaining that the unprovoked ceasefire violations are in contravention to the 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two countries.

Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Directors General of Military Operations, the Pakistan forces have not stopped such activities, the officials said..