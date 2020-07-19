736 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state count reaches 17,437

Odisha on Sunday reported 736 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 17,437.

"736 new COVID-19 positive cases, 607 recovered in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 17,437," said Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

Out of the total cases in the state, 11,937 people have recovered so far. (ANI)