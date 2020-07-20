Train hits dumper at Mumbai station; 4 rail staffers suspended

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:24 IST
The engine of the Amritsar-bound Paschim Express train hit a dumper truck at the suburban Kandivali station on Monday, but no casualty was reported, a railway official said here. The incident took place around 12.30 pm when a contractor's dumper carrying construction material was parked near the tracks, sources in the Western Railway said.

This comes days after timely action by the motorman of a suburban train averted a possible collision with a dumper near Jogeshwari station. There was no report of any casualty or damage to train coaches in the incident which delayed the departure of the Mumbai (Bandra Terminus)-Amritsar Paschim Express, the official said.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the Western Railway swiftly suspended four staffers, including two superintendents of the Kandivali station, holding them responsible for the accident, and filed a police complaint against the dumper driver, said a WR spokesperson. Apart from the two station superintendents, the WR suspended a pointman and a traffic inspector, he said, adding the WR has filed a complaint against the dumper driver at the Borivali Railway Police station.

According to the WR, the driver of the dumper has been apprehended and his vehicle seized. Earlier in the day, the WR had ordered a junior administrative grade-level inquiry into the accident.

"The down (Amritsar-bound) Paschim Express dashed into the dumper on fifth rail line at Kandivali. No passenger sustained any injury," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said. The locomotive got a dent on a side, the sources said, adding the dumper and railway premises at the station suffered some damage.

Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for about an hour, they said. Later, the train moved from Kandivali at about 1.30 pm and reached Borivali station, where the engine was replaced and it left for onward journey at 2.35 pm, Thakur said.

Earlier last week, a dumper carrying constitution materials came dangerously close to tracks near Jogeshwari station, but the motorman of a suburban train averted a tragedy by applying emergency brakes in time, railway sources said..

