Haryana's NCB will have units at 17 places in the state, HQ in Karnal: Anil Vij

Haryana's Narcotics Control Bureau will have its units at 17 places in the state with the headquarters proposed to be set up at Madhuban in Karnal district, state Home Minister Anil Vij said here on Monday. He said the Bureau will work to completely eradicate the supply chain of narcotics in the state and bring drug menace under control.

Vij, while presiding over the review meeting of the Narcotics Control Bureau here, said that its headquarters has been proposed to be set up in Madhuban, according to an official statement. Vij said that all the Bureau officials will be provided with equipment including vehicles, weapons, bulletproof jackets, night vision cameras, and other essentials to carry out their task in an effective manner.

He said that 380 posts have been created for the smooth functioning of the Bureau. Till regular recruitment begins, the Bureau will include a DIG, 2 SPs, 5 DSPs, technical staff and other necessary staff, headed by an Additional Director General of Police rank officer.