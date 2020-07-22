UP: Ghaziabad journalist shot at by assailants dies

UP: Ghaziabad journalist shot at by assailants diesPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 08:58 IST
Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants, succumbed to injuries early Wednesday, his family said. Joshi, who had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16, was shot at around 10.30 pm on Monday near his home in the Vijay Nagar area, according to officials.
