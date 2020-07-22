Left Menu
Six-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:06 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, officials said on Wednesday. The decision comes into effect on Wednesday evening and will be reviewed after six days, they said as the Valley recorded 502 fresh cases.

Agriculture, horticulture and construction activities will continue in accordance with disaster management guidelines. The movement of goods carriers, LPG and oil tankers will also continue unhindered. "Complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kmr (Kashmir)  Div (Division) from today evening till 6 am on 27-7-2020," the Jammu and Kashmir administration's Department of Information and Public Relations said on Twitter. The Valley counts for 243 deaths of the total 263 reported in the union territory. According to Union Health Ministry figures on Wednesday, the number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 15,258, up from 7,497 on June 30. The Valley has 5,263 active cases of the 6,540 in the union territory.

The highest single day spike was on Monday when 751 COVID-19 cases were recorded..

