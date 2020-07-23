Div Commissioner Kashmir chairs meeting of NHIDCL, reviews project details

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole on Wednesday chaired a meeting of NHIDCL, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to review the process of alignment and project details of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels including their approach roads on NH-1 Srinagar-Leh Section. National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Executive Director Anand Pahal, gave details of Z-Morh tunnel, Zojila tunnel, lane by-pass Donipawa-Ashajipora-Alstop connecting NH-244 and NH-44, Baramulla-Gulmarg road, Vailoo-Donipawa road and other projects in the meeting.

"The meeting was informed that the scheduled date of completion of 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel, approach roads, and bridges including two major bridges and one minor bridge would be December 21, 2023," read a press release. "It was further informed that 14.083 km long Zojila tunnel is constructed to facilitate all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh. The meeting also deliberated over various other projects to be taken up by NHIDCL," the release added. (ANI)