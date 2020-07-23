Karnataka: Nurses protest at KIMS, Hubli called off

A protest by nurses from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubli was called off after the protesters, who alleged negligence on the part of the management, received assurance from the Dharwad district Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nitish Patil. The protest was staged on Wednesday afternoon in front of KIMS in Karnataka's Dharwad district by nurses who alleged that the administration had not provided adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, masks and sanitary facilities amid COVID-19.

"They told us we were 'corona warriors' but we have not been given enough equipment to protect ourselves. When we brought this to the notice of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) she tore our memorandum and misbehaved with us. We are protesting today to demand that the DC address this issue," a nurse at the protest said. The protest was called off later in the night after Dharwad district DC Nitesh Patil assured them that he would hold a meeting with them in the morning and solve the issue. (ANI)