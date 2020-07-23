Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district on Thursday prompting India to hit back in equal measure, PRO Defence Jammu said. The Pakistani troops started unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorted to shelling with mortars in Qasba sector in the morning today

"Pakistan continues its nefarious activities along LoC in J&K. Today, initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation by small arms firing and shelling with Mortars in Qasba sector, District Poonch. IndianArmy retaliates befittingly," tweeted PRO Defence Jammu. No loss of lives or damage to property has been reported so far. (ANI)